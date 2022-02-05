Brokerages Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. Navient reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Navient by 705.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 115,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 466,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 120,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,034 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. Navient has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

