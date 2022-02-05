Brokerages Expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVEI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $8,877,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.09. 333,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,362. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.73.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

