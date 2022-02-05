Brokerages Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $220.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 103.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 217.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 230.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 495,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 459,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 37,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.