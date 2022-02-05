Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 706,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,225. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $107.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 456,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 195,470 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

