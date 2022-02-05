Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Target Price at $30.06

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

NYSE ACI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.10. 953,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.07.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.