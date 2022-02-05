Brokerages Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Target Price at $14.17

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

AVAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Shares of AVAH stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.52. 284,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $411.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Strange acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,610 shares of company stock worth $156,758.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 234,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.