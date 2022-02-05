Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Target Price at $26.67

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

CORT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 469,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,429,000 after buying an additional 179,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

