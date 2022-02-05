Brokerages Set Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Price Target at C$5.83

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOOD. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

TSE:FOOD traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$3.08. 165,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,154. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$2.97 and a 52 week high of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.05.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

