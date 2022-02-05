Brokerages Set Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Target Price at $20.40

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RZLT shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of RZLT stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.41. 6,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,887. The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.55. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rezolute by 299.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rezolute during the third quarter worth about $1,553,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

