Brokerages Set U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) PT at $124.00

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on USPH. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $9,589,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $5,316,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $6,327,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $4,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

