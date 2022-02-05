Brokers Offer Predictions for Chubb Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chubb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2022 earnings at $14.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $206.59 on Friday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $209.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.