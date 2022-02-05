Brokers Offer Predictions for TransAlta Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.85.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$13.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.21. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$10.10 and a twelve month high of C$14.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

