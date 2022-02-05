Brokers Set Expectations for First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the year.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $158.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 216.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 63,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

