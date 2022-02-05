Brokers Set Expectations for HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $48.65 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $994.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 792,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,616,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.