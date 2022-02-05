BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post $141.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $144.20 million. BRP Group posted sales of $69.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $547.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.26 million to $552.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $843.75 million, with estimates ranging from $827.22 million to $866.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 3.83%.

BRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

BRP stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 361,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.74. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

