Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Bruker stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,255. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bruker has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 22.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 58.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

