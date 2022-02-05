BSClaunch (BSL) Price Hits $0.0439

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $85,726.94 and $26,632.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.12 or 0.07223310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00053448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,571.36 or 0.99824160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00052695 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006516 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

