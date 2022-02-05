Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,866.67 ($38.54).

BNZL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.68) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.64) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.64) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,719 ($36.56) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,830.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,697.79. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,122 ($28.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,000 ($40.33). The firm has a market cap of £9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

