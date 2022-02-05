Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on February 22nd

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.
Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.
Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $992.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 71.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 192.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 67,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
