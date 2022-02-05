Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on February 22nd

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $992.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 71.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 192.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 67,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.