C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $180.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $125.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

CHRW opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,813 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $5,808,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

