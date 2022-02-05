CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAE opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.68. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

