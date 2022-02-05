Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,603,000 after buying an additional 55,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $150.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.86 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.09.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.