Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,215 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock opened at $1,483.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,597.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,756.31.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,988.07.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.