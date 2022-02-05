Calix (NYSE:CALX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CALX. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.88.

CALX stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,750,250. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,078,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calix by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

