Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $166.24. The company had a trading volume of 992,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,570. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 139.70, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.