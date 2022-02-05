Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,294.37.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,860.32 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,002.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,828.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,831.21.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total value of $8,977,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,694 shares of company stock worth $390,382,304. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,484,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

