Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Earnings Results

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $7.90 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $560.65 million, a P/E ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065 over the last ninety days. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $2,159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cantaloupe by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cantaloupe by 25.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $334,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

