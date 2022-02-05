Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Earnings Results

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
NASDAQ CTLP opened at $7.90 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $560.65 million, a P/E ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $2,159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cantaloupe by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cantaloupe by 25.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $334,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.
Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.