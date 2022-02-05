Card Factory (LON:CARD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.70

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.70 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 60.90 ($0.82). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.79), with a volume of 753,028 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.34 million and a PE ratio of -195.33.

In related news, insider Paul Moody bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £112,000 ($150,578.11).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

