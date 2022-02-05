Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.96. 2,935,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,801. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

