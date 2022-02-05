Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 678.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 59,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 21.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

