Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Given New $20.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CSII. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $721.00 million, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

