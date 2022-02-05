Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CSII stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.00 million, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.
