Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) VP Kyle Crockett Sells 3,682 Shares

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CARR opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

