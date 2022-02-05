Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.15.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $132.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 331,603 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $1,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 138,051 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 52.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 137,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 111,168 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

