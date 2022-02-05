Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CADNF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Cascades to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cascades presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Shares of CADNF opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. Cascades has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

