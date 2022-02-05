Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives $6.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 344.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSPR remained flat at $$6.78 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,431. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $282.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

