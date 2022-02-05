Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.65. The company had a trading volume of 921,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Catalent by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Catalent by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

