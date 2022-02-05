Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 0.5% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $198.41. 3,929,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.73 and a 200-day moving average of $206.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

