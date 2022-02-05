Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.86 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Cavco Industries stock traded up $13.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.72. 108,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.11. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $196.46 and a one year high of $327.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cavco Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Cavco Industries worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

