Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.86 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $1.86, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

Shares of CVCO stock traded up $13.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.72. The company had a trading volume of 108,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $196.46 and a twelve month high of $327.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cavco Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Cavco Industries worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

