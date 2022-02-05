CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. CDK Global updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.24. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Get CDK Global alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.