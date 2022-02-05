Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.27.

Shares of CE stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.51. The stock had a trading volume of 883,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,461. Celanese has a 12-month low of $126.31 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 141.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.3% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Celanese by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

