Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

CLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

CLS stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.25. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Celestica by 47.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 181,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

