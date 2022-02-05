Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,550,000 after purchasing an additional 569,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,637,000 after buying an additional 612,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,377,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,936,000 after buying an additional 191,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.