Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $163,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

