Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $39.22.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,956,504 shares of company stock valued at $42,393,910. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

