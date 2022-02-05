Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,335,927.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.