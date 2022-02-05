Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Raised to $108.00 at B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

CCS opened at $60.89 on Thursday. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Century Communities by 195.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

