Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Raised to $108.00 at B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.37% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.
CCS opened at $60.89 on Thursday. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Century Communities by 195.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.
Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.