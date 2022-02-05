Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Natixis raised its position in Cerner by 148.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 149,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 89,168 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Cerner by 40.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 410,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 118,142 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Cerner by 2.2% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Cerner by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its position in Cerner by 2.0% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,246,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,916,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $91.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

