Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Get Cerus alerts:

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $876.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 43,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,399,000 after buying an additional 748,696 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cerus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerus (CERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.